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Delhi Assembly: Big security breach after car hits gates, forcefully enters; here's what happened

Delhi Assembly Security Breach: In what was a heavy breach of security, an unidentified car entered forcefully in the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises on Monday. The vehicle crashed the main gate heavily before entering the complex, triggering alarm among staff and security personnel.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 04:02 PM IST

Delhi Assembly: Big security breach after car hits gates, forcefully enters; here's what happened
An unknown car rammed into the gates of the Delhi Assembly
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Delhi Assembly Security Breach: In what was a heavy breach of security, an unidentified car entered forcefully in the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises. The vehicle crashed the main gate heavily before entering the complex, triggering alarm among staff and security personnel. The incident took place on Monday afternoon after a car moving in high speed broke into barricades and forcefully entered into the premises, officials said.

According to the witnesses, the car moved inside for a short time after it forced its entry and then made an exit vanishing from the area. The incident has raised major concerns about security protocols at the state legislature.

Delhi Police have started a thorough investigation, overseeing the CCTV footage and rest of the evidence to trace the driver and the vehicle. Sources also said that the authorities are reviewing access areas and investigating from the assembly staff who were present during the break in.

The police also said that the vehicle was being driven rashly when it crashed into security barricades put outside the assembly complex and broke in the main gate. The sudden breach sparked panic at the site, with security personnel immediately rushing to respond. 

The incident has shed light on the vulnerability of the assembly security, calling for stricter monitoring and advanced checks. Authorities are expected to tighten entry points and review emergency protocols.

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