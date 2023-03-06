Search icon
Delhi Ashram flyover to reopen today: Know rules for vehicles, connected routes, traffic detail

Delhi’s Ashram flyover is set to be reopened today after months of construction work, aimed at extending the highway to increase the range of connectivity in the national capital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Delhi Ashram flyover rules and traffic advisory (File photo)

The wait is over for the commuters of Delhi as the Ashram flyover is set to be reopened today after months of construction work. The Ashram flyover is being reopened after extension work was carried out to connect it with multiple areas in NCR.

Commuters will be able to travel via the Ashram flyover extension after it is inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today at 5 pm. Further, several rules and regulations have been issued for using the Ashram flyover from today, by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police has said that only light vehicles will be allowed to travel on the Ashram flyover extension from today, in an effort to divert and disperse the traffic from the heavily crowded Barapulla Flyover in the national capital.

 

 

Light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung, and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida, and Trans-Yamuna areas have been asked to avoid Barapulla and use the Ashram Flyover instead.

The Delhi Police further said that heavy vehicles including trucks and buses are still not allowed to use the Ashram flyover, despite it being open to the public. Further, commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are also advised not to use the Ashram flyover.

The extension work on the Ashram flyover is finally complete, and it is aimed at making the commute smoother between Delhi and Noida. The construction work for the flyover commences in 2020, and was set to be completed before 2023, but was delayed several times.

The Ashram flyover is a major connecting point in Delhi NCR, and its closure resulted in hour-long traffic jams in Delhi’s Barapulla flyover for the last few months.

READ | Delhi-Ashram flyover: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; commuters between Delhi-Noida to benefit

