Delhi Ashram flyover shut: Massive congestion on Noida road, check latest traffic advisory

Delhi's Ashram Flyover has been blocked to traffic in both directions for many days, making it difficult for commuters to get to their destinations. The Delhi Traffic has issued a new advice, advising commuters to avoid the Ashram overpass region and find other routes.
Since traffic congestion was most noticeable during rush hour, the company said it had pinpointed the most important intersections and established sufficient traffic lights and signs.
Delhi’s Ashram Flyover closure: Alternative routes suggested
Also, READ: Press button to call for help: Noida gets SOS emergency boxes at 150 locations
Traffic Advisory!
To mitigate the heavy volume of traffic on the stretch of Ring Road and Mathura Road due to the extension of the Ashram flyover, the following traffic arrangements have been made for the ease of commuters. pic.twitter.com/79cxXvM38V — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 5, 2023
The Ashram flyover, which is 1.5 km in length, links South Delhi to Noida in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Ashram Chowk connects southern and central Delhi, as well as Faridabad. The intersection is where Mathura Road and Ring Road meet (connecting Lajpat Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan as well as the DND flyover).