Delhi Ashram flyover shut: Massive congestion on Noida road, check latest traffic advisory

The Ashram flyover, which is 1.5 km in length, links South Delhi to Noida in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

File Photo

Delhi's Ashram Flyover has been blocked to traffic in both directions for many days, making it difficult for commuters to get to their destinations. The Delhi Traffic has issued a new advice, advising commuters to avoid the Ashram overpass region and find other routes.

Since traffic congestion was most noticeable during rush hour, the company said it had pinpointed the most important intersections and established sufficient traffic lights and signs.

Delhi’s Ashram Flyover closure: Alternative routes suggested

  • Commuters going from CV Raman Marg are recommended to take the right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road, to reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad, and Noida.
  • Commuters from New Friends Colony, Sukhdev Bihar, Saheen Bagh, Sarai Julena, and Jamia are recommended to use Mathura Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Outer Ring Road, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach Lajpat Nagar Market, AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan, and the New Delhi region.
  • Commuters from Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Bhogal, and CGO should use the Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur, and Faridabad routes.
  • Commuters from Noida are recommended to use Kalindi Kunj, Jasola, and Sarita Vihar routes to IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, and Chirag Delhi.
  • Those travelling from IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi are recommended to use Modi Mill Flyover Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj.
  • Those travelling from Ghaziabad, Noida through NH-24 and from the ITO side (Ring Road) are recommended to use the Barapullah flyover to Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AlIMS, and Dhaula Kuan.

The Ashram flyover, which is 1.5 km in length, links South Delhi to Noida in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Ashram Chowk connects southern and central Delhi, as well as Faridabad. The intersection is where Mathura Road and Ring Road meet (connecting Lajpat Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan as well as the DND flyover).

