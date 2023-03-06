Search icon
Delhi-Ashram flyover: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; commuters between Delhi-Noida to benefit

Only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the reopening of the Ashram Flyover from 5 pm on Monday following the inauguration of an extension.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Ashram flyover extension on Monday.
In its advisory issued on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey as usual and to follow the directions of its personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience.

It said commuters using Barapulla Flyover are advised to use Ashram Flyover for the following destinations.

According to the advisory, only light vehicles coming from DND and going towards Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA and Safdarjung are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover, it said.

"Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. Still not allowed on both carriageway of Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the Ashram Flyover," it added.

Commuting between Delhi and Noida will become hassle-free after the Ashram flyover extension is opened to the public.

The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020.

The total cost of the project is Rs 128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres. 

