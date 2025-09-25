Delhi Ashram Baba harassed female students, installed camera in hostel, threatened them with..., then got exposed by an IAF letter

Self-proclaimed godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati got CCTV cameras installed on the premises of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi on the pretext of security, while some people close to him allegedly forced female students to fulfill his "demands".

Self-proclaimed godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati got CCTV cameras installed on the premises of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi on the pretext of security, while some people close to him allegedly forced female students to fulfill his "demands". The revelations came to light after an FIR was registered in the case, accusing Chaitanyananda, who is the director of the institute, of sexually harassing multiple female students.

How an IAF letter busted the self-styled 'Baba'

Two letters, posted by a student and an Air Force officer, were received by the Peetham towards the end of July and in the first week of August, respectively. The letters threw light on sexual atrocities committed by Chaitanyananda, as per the FIR quoted by news agency ANI. Soon after, the institute also received complaints from the Air Force headquarters, since several students studying at the institute belonged to the families of Air Force personnel. After receiving the letters, the governing council of the Peetham held a virtual meeting with 30 female students via video conferencing.

In that meeting, the students alleged that they were sexually abused by Chaitanyananda. Some of the students, belonging to economically weaker sections, were compelled to visit the accused's quarters at night.

According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda sent lewd messages to students via WhatsApp and SMS, threatening them to withhold their degrees and documents. One case of a student being forced to change her name was also brought to light. Meanwhile, further investigation is underway into the matter.