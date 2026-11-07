Delhi AQI Update: Air quality stays ‘very poor’ in National Capital before Diwali, 22 stations hit severe levels

The situation remained particularly concerning at several monitoring stations across the national capital, with AQI readings crossing the 400 mark at 22 locations, placing them in the ‘Severe’ category.

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘Very Poor’ category, with the city’s average AQI at 366. Even after Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were imposed, pollution levels showed little improvement.

The situation remained particularly concerning at several monitoring stations across the national capital, with AQI readings crossing the 400 mark at 22 locations, placing them in the ‘Severe’ category.

Delhi chokes as AQI soars

Among the worst-affected areas, IIT recorded an AQI of 442, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 433 and Vivek Vihar at 427. Jahangirpuri reported an AQI of 421, while Rohini stood at 418.

Other areas with severe air quality were Bawana (411), DTU (408), Narela (408) and Alipur (402). In neighbouring NCR cities, Noida recorded 284 and Ghaziabad 286. Gurugram reported 355 and Faridabad recorded 347.

GRAP-III enforced

In a proactive bid to head off deteriorating air quality, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to invoke GRAP Stage 3 across Delhi and the broader National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday.

The decision comes two days ahead of the Diwali festival and aims to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

The NCR region was already under GRAP Stage-II restrictions. With Stage-III measures now in force, the existing curbs will continue alongside additional measures, including stricter pollution-control steps, increased enforcement and directions to concerned agencies to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

The emergency action plan—which applies across Delhi and adjoining districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan—is invoked as a precautionary measure based on meteorological and pollution forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), ensuring restrictions are placed before citywide Air Quality Index (AQI) levels breach the 'Severe' 401 mark.

Restrictions under GRAP-III

The activation of Stage III introduces high-impact measures targeted at curbing emissions and dust, operating concurrently with existing Stage I and Stage II mandates.Strict bans are enforced on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers across Delhi and designated NCR districts. The revised framework also tightens restrictions on older light/medium goods vehicles and non-Delhi-registered diesel commercial vehicles entering the capital.

All non-essential, highly dust-generating construction, major excavations, earthwork, demolition, and road construction are suspended. Permitted essential projects must follow rigorous dust-mitigation protocols.

Heavy dust-generating operations, including stone crushers and mining activities, face immediate shutdown or operational restrictions.School Operations: Guidelines allow education authorities to shift primary classes (up to Class 5) to a hybrid learning model, combining physical classroom and online instruction to reduce children's exposure to toxic air.

Authorities are augmenting public transportation frequency—adding extra Metro trips and deploying additional buses—to absorb commuter demand and discourage private vehicle use.