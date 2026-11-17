Delhi's air improved slightly to 'poor' on Monday but is likely to slip into 'very poor' as weak winds and fog trap pollutants, while Cyclone Akvan is set to hit Andhra coast on November 20.

Delhi residents got a small break from dirty air, but the danger is not over yet. The air is still unhealthy, especially in the morning and at night. Delhi got a little relief from pollution on Monday, but the air is still not safe to breathe.

Delhi air improves slightly, but it is still poor

Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) was 275 at 4 pm on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is in the "poor" category. On Sunday, it was 290. Out of 59 monitoring stations in the city, Siri Fort recorded the worst air quality at 433, which is in the "severe" category. 19 stations were in the "very poor" category and 37 stations were in the "poor" category.

On Tuesday morning, Delhi woke up to another hazy, chilly morning. The AQI was 242, still in the "poor" category. But officials say it may become "very poor" today as winds weaken and morning fog traps pollution near the ground. Some areas are already in the "very poor" zone. ITO recorded 335, NSUT Jaffarpur 336, Talkatora Garden 326, Pusa 322, NIH Narela 313 and DTU 303.

What is the weather doing?

IMD said there was shallow fog on Monday morning, with a minimum temperature of 14.8°C and a maximum of 27.5°C. Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said afternoon winds may bring some relief, but mornings and nights will stay severely polluted, with AQI possibly rising to 450-700 between midnight and morning. Skymet's Mahesh Palawat said it was smog, not just fog, as visibility stayed below 1,000 metres even after humidity fell. For Tuesday, IMD has forecast clear skies with mist and shallow fog, with temperatures likely between 13-15°C and 26-28°C.

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Cyclone Akvan to hit Andhra coast

Cyclone Akvan is developing over the Bay of Bengal, according to IMD. Around midday on November 20, it is predicted to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Tuni. By November 19, it might develop into a "very severe" cyclonic storm with gusts of up to 145 km/h and winds of 120–130 km/h. The third cyclone to develop in the North Indian Ocean this year is called Akvan by Iran.