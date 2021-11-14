Delhi AQI marginally improves, enters 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality saw a marginal improvement on Sunday, November 14 with reaching the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 386 according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). However, the situation in Noida and Gurugram remains worrisome.

As per SAFAR, the AQI is likely to improve in two days since winds are slowing down resulting in the lesser intrusion of farm fires related pollutants into Delhi. However, local winds are becoming calm and minimum temperature is decreasing further, preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants leading to improvement of air quality to the upper end of the very poor category or lower end of the severe category.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a 'pollution lockdown' for the safety of its citizens. Under this, schools will remain shut for a week from Monday onwards. However, virtual classes will continue.

Construction activities will also be shut between November 14-17. Government office employees will be asked to operate from home (WFH) at 100 per cent capacity for a week, while private offices will be issued an advisory to go for WFH (work from home) option as much as possible, stated the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal had announced the decisions after chairing a high-level emergency meeting with senior officials and ministers of the Delhi government.