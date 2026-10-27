FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Should you invest in equities or gold? AI-powered Kwala Intel suggests THIS

Equities or Gold? Kwala Intel suggests 65:35 split

Barbarism In Bengal: Father, son paraded naked on street in Kolkata

Kolkata teen paraded naked for kissing minor girlfriend

Guwahati Hotel Shooting: At least 5 dead, several injured in Assam, investigation underway

Guwahati Hotel Shooting: At least 5 dead, several injured, probe underwayw

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West

From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'moderate' at 168, several areas record 'poor' pollution levels; Check full list

Delhi AQI stands at 168 on October 27, with several areas recording poor air quality. Check pollution levels in Rohini, Jahangirpuri, Noida and Greater Noida.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 10:52 AM IST

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'moderate' at 168, several areas record 'poor' pollution levels; Check full list
Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'moderate' at 168, several areas record 'poor' pollution levels; Check full list
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 168 at 8 am on Tuesday, placing the national capital in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), indicating a marginal improvement in air quality.

A day earlier, the national capital recorded an AQI of 164 at 7 am on Monday, also falling in the 'moderate' category, showing marginal improvement from the previous week. According to CPCB data, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 251, followed by Rohini at 237 and Punjabi Bagh at 200, Bawana at 216, IIT Delhi at 214, R K Puram at 234, Dwarka-Sector 8 at 223 and IGI Airport (T3) 211 all falling in the 'poor' category.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 175, Alipur 197, Patparganj 195, Chandni Chowk 198, NIH Narela 129, JNU 146, and IGNOU Maidan Garhi 150, all falling in the 'moderate' category. To mitigate rising dust pollution levels across the city, anti-smog guns were seen spraying water on Delhi roads.

Greater Noida and Noida recorded an AQI of 156 and 143, both falling under the 'moderate' category.

Mumbai recorded an AQI of 98 under the 'Satisfactory' category, with areas around Kalanagar recording an AQI of 139 in the 'moderate' category.

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is facing a double environmental blow, with toxic white foam reappearing on the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj. Visuals from the Kalindi Kunj area depicted massive blankets of toxic white foam floating across the water's surface, highlighting persistent pollution challenges.

The resurgence of foam comes just days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the government's efforts to revive the river, calling the inauguration of mega infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹9,000 crore a "joyful day" for city residents.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Should you invest in equities or gold? AI-powered Kwala Intel suggests THIS
Equities or Gold? Kwala Intel suggests 65:35 split
Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'moderate' at 168, several areas record 'poor' pollution levels; Check full list
Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'moderate' at 168, several areas record 'poor'
Did VP JD Vance call Trump 'tin-pot dictator', hold him responsible for soaring crude prices?
Did JD Vance call Trump tin-pot dictator over high gas prices?
Barbarism In Bengal: Father, son paraded naked on street in Kolkata
Kolkata teen paraded naked for kissing minor girlfriend
Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: How 17 prisoners escaped Theni sub-jail after faking medical emergency; 4 caught
Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: How 17 prisoners escaped Theni sub-jail
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement