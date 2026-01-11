Delhi AQI: Air quality improves to ‘poor’ category, cold wave eases slightly, AQI at...; Check area-wise pollution levels

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi’s air quality remained poor on Sunday with an AQI of 298, though several areas continued to record very poor pollution levels above 300. Cold wave conditions persisted as temperatures stayed low, while IMD issued a yellow alert for fog across the capital.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 08:37 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality continued to be a major concern on Sunday morning, with pollution levels remaining unhealthy across large parts of the city. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 298 at 6:05 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

This marked a marginal improvement compared to Saturday, when the AQI stood at 358 in the ‘very poor’ category. On Friday morning, air quality was also severely affected, with an AQI reading of 318.

Several Areas Record ‘Very Poor’ Air

Despite the slight improvement in the overall average, many monitoring stations across the capital continued to report ‘very poor’ air quality, with AQI levels exceeding 300. Among the worst-affected areas were Nehru Nagar (360), Jahangirpuri (349), Anand Vihar (341), R K Puram (337), Chandni Chowk (336), and Pusa (336).

Other locations such as Sirifort, Okhla Phase-2, Wazirpur, Mundka, Rohini, Bawana, Vivek Vihar, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, and Narela also remained in the ‘very poor’ range, indicating widespread pollution across both central and peripheral parts of the city.

Some Areas See ‘Poor’ Air Quality

A few locations recorded AQI levels between 201 and 300, falling under the ‘poor’ category. These included Shadipur (298), ITO (296), Punjabi Bagh (296), North Campus DU (292), DTU (291), and Sri Aurobindo Marg (289).

Other areas such as Burari Crossing, CRRI Mathura Road, IIT Delhi, Alipur, Lodhi Road, Aya Nagar, Najafgarh, Pusa–IMD, and IGI Airport (T3) also reported ‘poor’ air quality, offering limited relief for residents.

As per CPCB standards, AQI readings between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘poor’, while levels between 301 and 400 fall under the ‘very poor’ category, both of which can adversely impact health, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Cold Wave Continues Across Delhi

Alongside pollution concerns, cold wave conditions persisted in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Sunday, slightly higher than Saturday’s 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has warned that cold conditions across north India are likely to intensify until January 15. A yellow alert has been issued for light to dense fog during morning hours, with partly cloudy skies expected to continue until January 13.

A cold wave in the plains is declared when minimum temperatures fall to 10 degrees Celsius or below and are significantly lower than normal levels.

