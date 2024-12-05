The data of the CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stands at 178 as of 8 am, 194 at Chandani Chowk, 130 at ITO, 152 at Wazirpur, 147 at Okhla Phase 2, 145 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 164 at Patparganj, 107 at Aya Nagar, 128 at Lodhi Road, 162 at IGI Airport (T3) and 152 at Punjabi Bagh.

Residents in Delhi took a sigh of relief on Thursday as the air quality index in the national capital improved to 'moderate' category after the city faced persistent air pollution since last one month. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in Delhi was 161, categorised as 'moderate' as of 8 am, according to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, a thin layer smog engulfed the city as the winter has set in. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius today with mist in the air.

As per the data of the CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stands at 178 as of 8 am, 194 at Chandani Chowk, 130 at ITO, 152 at Wazirpur, 147 at Okhla Phase 2, 145 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 164 at Patparganj, 107 at Aya Nagar, 128 at Lodhi Road, 162 at IGI Airport (T3) and 152 at Punjabi Bagh.

However, areas such as RK Puram recorded an AQI of 204, Mundka 222, Shadipur 249, Nehru Nagar 247 and Jahangirpuri 206, categorised as 'poor'. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Visuals from Kartavya Path shows that a significant number of residents jog and walk in the area after decrease in the level of pollution. Delhi's AQI was reeling in 'very severe', 'severe', 'very poor' and 'poor' categories post Diwali.

Residents in the region complained of breathing difficulties and several other medical problems. Increasing AQI in the city led to the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution.

Stage IV enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except for essential services. The national capital Delhi is witnessing a dip in temperature as the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday at 5.30 am was 9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in Agra city was recorded in 'satisfactory' category this morning, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Visuals from the city shows golden hue complimenting the iconic monument Taj Mahal.

Earlier on Wednesday, the temperature fell by almost 1.5 degrees in the last 24 hours due to cold north-westerly winds that drive down temperatures and signal the start of winter. On November 29 and 30, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded as 11 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department has (IMD) predicted a temperature drop till 9 degrees Celsius in the next 5 days. Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court said 'no' to relaxing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution in Delhi and it will hear the parties on this aspect on the next date of hearing.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih also noted that none of the NCR states--Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh --complied with its direction to pay compensation to construction workers and directed the Chief Secretaries of these states to be present on next date virtually. The top court said that when it summons top officials then only the ball starts rolling.

The top court also clarified that it will permit relaxations only after observing a downward trend and said that it will hear the parties on Thursday on the aspects of modification of the applicability of GRAP IV.

