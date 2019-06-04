Headlines

Rahul Mahajan reveals seeing therapists after divorce from 3rd wife Natalya: 'It is like big earthquake'

BSE changes Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services stock price band, effective from Monday; check details

'Keep your friendship outside...': Gautam Gambhir's blunt take on current camaraderie among IND-PAK players

Chandramukhi 2 trailer: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava bring back memories of 2005 blockbuster prequel, leave netizens divided

G20 summit: Delhi Metro anticipates rise in footfall, introduces special cards for Sept 4 to 13

India

Delhi and its adjoining areas likely to get relief from intense heat in the next 48 hours: IMD

IMD gives good news

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 12:41 PM IST

Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to get slight relief from the intense heat in the next 48 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum and maximum temperatures of the national capital are likely to hover at 30 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius tomorrow (June 5).

Besides, the weather forecasting agency also predicted that moderate to heavy rain, thundershowers along with lightning and gusty winds upto 40-50 km per hour with possibility of hail at one or two places very likely to continue in the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Kullu in the next few hours.

Heat wave conditions in many parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Marathwada Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are also likely to bear the brunt of the summer heat. 

