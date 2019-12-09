Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Factory owner, manager sent to 14-day police custody

A day after 43 people died after a fire erupted in a factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area, the Tees Hazari court on Monday sent the owner of the factory in which the fire has erupted, Rehan and manager Furkan to 14-day police custody for interrogation.

On Monday morning, the building in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area once again caught fire with fire tenders rushing to the spot.

ANI reported that 4 fire tenders were rushed to the site as smoke was seen coming out of the building.

A massive fire ripped through the four-storey building which housed illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning.

At least 43 people, most of them migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were killed while as many as 63 people were from pulled out from the building.

On Sunday, it took over 150 firefighters nearly five hours to douse the blaze and two fire department personnel were hurt while carrying out rescue work.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was triggered by a short-circuit.

The illegally run factory did not have fire safety clearance and was packed with a combustible material like cardboards.

Property owner Rehan and his manager Furkan were arrested on Sunday after a case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the IPC.

Prime Minister termed the Delhi fire incident as extremely tragic and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, while Delhi CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased.