Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: Delhi-Amritsar in 4 hours, Delhi-Vaishno Devi in 6 hours, top speed to be...

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will have several facilities (Representational: Pixabay)

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, when completed, will drastically cut down the travel time between Delhi and Amritsar and Delhi-Katra. Karta is the town in Jammu and Kashmir where the Vaishno Devi shrine is located. The expressway will be over 670 km long.

The project cost of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will be Rs 37,524 crore. The expressway will have a separate spur for Amritsar.

By October, the work on the 408 km length of expressway had begun. The tentative date for the opening of the expressway will be financial year 2024-2025.

The expressway will initially have four lanes but there will also be space left to add four more lanes. The expressway will start near the Delhi-Bahadurgarh border and will connect the National Capital with Jammu and Kashmir's Katra via Punjab and Haryana.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will cut-short the distance between Delhi and Katra by over 150 kilometers. The Delhi-Katra distance will be cut from 727 km to 588 km. The Delhi-Amritsar distance will be cut short by 50 kilometers.

The travel time between Delhi and Amritsar will be four hours. The travel time between Delhi and Katra will be 6 hours from 14 hours previously.

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport of Amritsar will also fall on the expressway.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will have several facilities like a trauma centre, workshops, restaurants and hotels.

The maximum speed is expected to be 120 km per hour.