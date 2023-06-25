Search icon
Delhi: Amid heavy rainfall, woman electrocuted to death at railway station

Woman in Delhi was electrocuted to death at the New Delhi Railway station amid rainfall on Sunday morning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

Delhi woman dies by electrocution | Photo: PTI

A 34-year-old woman died of electrocution after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex on Sunday morning amid rainfall, said police.  The incident took place near exit gate number 1 of the station when victim Sakshi Ahuja was going to board a train to Chandigarh, they said. She was with her sister at the time. 

As per a preliminary enquiry, it was raining and the victim was walking towards the station when she lost her balance and grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall when she came in contact with some exposed wires, a senior police officer said. 

A police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Gaikwad reached the spot and rushed Ahuja to the Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, said Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways). 

The body was shifted to a mortuary. After this, the victim's sister, Madhvi Chopra, gave a complaint alleging negligence on the part of the authorities concerned, she said. A case under sections 287 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons and an investigation has been initiated, Gupta added.

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics
In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur
Kriti Sanon's vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by 'purity of Sita', has 24-carat gold print
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive
First-image
Prabhas welcomes this Tamil superstar to Project K, calls it 'opportunity to learn and grow'
