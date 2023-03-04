Delhi-Alwar RRTS: Pre-construction work complete in Gurugram, check latest update on Phase 1

Delhi-Alwar RRTS update: Pre-construction work complete in Gurugram | Representational Photo/ Twitter

With the Delhi-Meerut RRTS line soon to become partially operational, the NCRTC is gearing up to get the Delhi-Alwar RRTS project’s construction underway. As per the latest update on the rapid train corridor’s pre-construction work is done in Gurugram. However, the project is awaiting Cabinet approval, an official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) was quoted as saying by ET Infra.

The Delhi-Alwar route which will travel via Gurugram will connect the national capital to places in Haryana and Rajasthan under the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. It will be the second corridor in the project after the Delhi-Meerut RRTS via Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The NCRTC official told the infra news portal that they have “shifted all utilities in Gurugram” including “power lines, pipelines etc”. He confirmed the agency is awaiting Cabinet approval and pre-construction activities are complete. Preconstruction work began in Gurgaon in May last year.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been approved by the Cabinets of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, the three states involved. The Delhi government has given an “in-principle” nod but has said it is short of funds for the Delhi-Alwar RRTS project. The DPR has been submitted to the Central cabinet and the approval is awaited. Once it arrives, NCRTC will commence construction work in Gurugram immediately, the official added.

The Delhi-Alwar RRTS is expected to have a total travel time of around 104 minutes. Construction will commence in Gurugram in the first phase where a total of 16 stations will be built. Stations in Gurugram will be at Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon Sector 17, Rajiv Chowk and Kherki Daula. Other stations to be constructed in Phase 1 include Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal and SNB. Expected timeline for Phase 1 completion is December 2024. The project may partially open by April 2025.

READ | Mahindra Thar base variant gets expensive, check new prices here