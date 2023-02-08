Delhi-Alwar RRTS to reduce travel time between NCR and Aerocity; Gurugram to get 4 new stations

One of the most awaited projects by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation is set to be the Delhi-Alwar RRTS high-speed train project, which will prove to be a major connecting point between the National Capital Region (NCR) and several cities in Haryana.

The NCRTC is currently in the middle of building a sizable semi-high-speed rail system in Delhi NCR which will be the Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), making it one of the three flagship corridors that are being constructed in the first phase of the project.

The RRTS train system will be connected Delhi with Rajasthan’s Alwar, along with serving as a major connecting point between NCR and several cities in Haryana such as Gurugram and Rewari. As per media reports, the Delhi-Gurugram- Pre-construction work has begun on the RRTS corridor for the SNB Urban Complex.

The 107-km long Delhi-Alwar RRTS train corridor is set to get approval by Centre soon, and will majorly cut the travel time between Delhi and Rajasthan, as well as NCR and Gurugram, Aerocity, and Rewari. With this train, the travel time between Alwar and Delhi will just be around 104 minutes.

The Delhi-Alwar RRTS train is set to start from Sarai Kale Khan and will travel underground through INA, Munirka, and Aerocity, connecting several major points in Delhi. The four new stations in Gurgaon will be Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon Sector 17, Rajiv Chowk, and Kherki Daula.

Meanwhile, other stations to be constructed in Phase 1 of the RRTS project are Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal, and SNB. It is expected that Phase 1 will be completed by December 2024, while the entire Delhi-Alwar RRTS will be operational from 2025.

There will be a total of 16 stations built in the first phase of the RRTS project, out of which five will be underground. The pre-construction work started in Gurugram in May 2022, and the project is set to take more than one year to commence.

