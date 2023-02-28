Delhi-Alwar RRTS: List of stations in Delhi, Rajasthan, top speed to be 180 km per hour

RRTS news: The Sahibabad-Duhai section is expected to start before June 2023. (File)

India's first rapid rail will start this year. It will operate between Ghaziabad's Sahibabad and Duhai. It will be the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. The next RRTS corridor will be between Delhi and Alwar. The 164-km-long corridor will have 18 main stations. Another off-shoot line will have 4 stations.

Delhi-Alwar RRTS will be developed in three phases -- Delhi-Gurgaon, Gurgaon- SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror), SNB-Alwar. In total, 22 stations will be built in this project. Around Rs 37000 crore will be spent on it. It is expected to be completed by 2028.

The list of stations on the main line will be: Nizamuddin/Sarai Kale Khan, INA, Munirka, Aerocity, Udyog Vihar, Gurugram Sector 17, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Dhaula, Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera Depot, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal, SNB, Khairtal and Alwar. The smaller line will contain stations like Shahjanapur, Neemrana, Behror and Sotanala.

The maximum speed of the Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar train will be 180 km per hour.

It will cover Delhi-Meerut distance in under one hour. It will cover Delhi-Alwar distance in around 1.5 hours. The train will have modern facilities like CCTV cameras, gate sensors, cushioned seats etc.

The Sahibabad-Duhai section is expected to start before June 2023. It may start earlier as the priority section has almost been completed. According to reports, the priority section may even be completed before April 1.

The Delhi-Meerut section will be completed in 2025. The next project will be the Delhi-SNB Section. The main idea behind the corridor is to make Delhi and other NCR cities accessible to those living in nearby towns.