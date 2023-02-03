Delhi-Alwar RRTS: Gurgaon to get 4 stops, Metro, Airport line connectivity; check list of stations | Representational Photo

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is building a massive semi-high speed rail network around the Delhi NCR area. Three flagship Regional Rapid Transit System corridors are being constructed in the first phase including the Delhi-Alwar RRTS. The train will connect the national capital to the areas in vicinity in Haryana and Rajasthan including hubs like Gurgaon (Gurugram) and Rewari. Pre-construction work for the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Urban complex RRTS corridor has started. The 107km-long stretch of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS is expected to get the centre's nod soon.

The semi-high speed rails will run at an average speed of 105 km/h and reach top speeds of 160 km/h. The time taken to reach from Delhi to Alwar is expected to be around 104 minutes. Phase 1 of the project is underway in the major economic hub of Gurgaon. A total of 16 stations will be constructed in the first phase. 11 of these will be elevated while 5 will be underground. Gurgaon will have 4 stations.

Starting from Sarai Kale Khan, the train will travel underground through INA, Munirka and Aerocity in Delhi. Stops in Gurugram will be Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon Sector 17, Rajiv Chowk and Kherki Daula. Other stations to be constructed in Phase 1 are Manesar, Panchgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, Bawal and SNB.

Phase 1 is expected to be complete by December 2024 and the stretch should be operational by April 2025. The final Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Delhi-Alwar RRTS was approved by the Haryana government in June 2018. NCRTC approved the Delhi-Gurgaon-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror stretch (Phase 1) in December 2018. Preconstruction work began in Gurgaon in May 2022.

Phase 2 will see connectivity from SNB to Sotanala. The stations will be Shahjahanpur, Neemrana, Behror and Sotanala. Stations at Khairthal and Alwar will be constructed in the final third phase. The Delhi-Alwar RRTS will provide connectivity with Delhi Metro’s Pink, Yellow, Magenta and Airport Express lines in the first five stations.

READ | 24x7 ‘Jan Suvidha’ convenience stores to come up at 2,000 railway stations