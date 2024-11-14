The decision comes hours after the central pollution watchdog imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR.

Amid rising pollution in Delhi, all primary schools in the national capital will be shifting to online classes, until further directions, Chief Minister Atishi tweeted on Thursday. The decision comes hours after the central pollution watchdog imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR. "Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," she wrote on X.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP imposed stage III of the revised GRAP in the entire Delhi NCR from 8 AM, 15th November 2024, Friday. There will be a strict ban on construction and demolition activities, road construction, including paving of sidewalks, restriction on boring and drilling work, etc.

