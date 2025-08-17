'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Delhi Airport to Noida in just 20 mins: PM Modi to inaugurate UER-II, Dwarka Expressway today

The UER-II, a 76-kilometre access-controlled corridor described as Delhi’s 'outer ring road,' runs from Alipur to Mahipalpur near IGI Airport.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 08:20 AM IST

Delhi Airport to Noida in just 20 mins: PM Modi to inaugurate UER-II, Dwarka Expressway today

Travelling to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will now be a 20-minute ride from Noida. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate two historic infrastructure projects in Rohini: the Delhi segment of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), which are expected to reduce the time it takes to reach the airport to just 20 minutes.

The Delhi-Chandigarh Highway starts at Alipur and travels via Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka before joining the Delhi-Jaipur Highway close to the Mahipalpur airport.

With the official start of these projects, commuters would be able to move throughout Delhi-NCR more quickly and smoothly while also alleviating long-standing traffic congestion on major routes.

Delhi-NCR connectivity

Delhi's new 'Outer Ring Road,' the UER-2, will provide direct airport connections to key areas of Delhi and enhance communication with NCR cities, including Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala, Rohtak, Jind, and Bahadurgarh.

The ambitious infrastructure project, which was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore, includes a four- to six-lane expressway that runs from Alipur along the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway, passing through Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka before joining the Delhi-Jaipur Highway at Mahipalpur.

Also Read: Noida to Lucknow in just 3 hours? CM Yogi government set to complete THIS new greenfield expressway by...

Before joining the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the expressway network would be further expanded by specialised connecting roads that connect Bahadurgarh, the Delhi-Rohtak Highway, the Sonipat Highway, and the Gurugram-Sohna Highway.

Urban Extension Road-2

The UER-2, designed to be Delhi's new 'Outer Ring Road,' will provide direct airport connections to key areas of Delhi and enhance communication between the NCR cities, including Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala, Rohtak, Jind, and Bahadurgarh.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore, the ambitious infrastructure project includes a four- to six-lane expressway that runs from Alipur along the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway, passing through Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka before joining the Delhi-Jaipur Highway at Mahipalpur.

The expressway network would be further expanded by specialized connector roads that connect Bahadurgarh, the Delhi-Rohtak Highway, the Sonipat Highway, and the Gurugram-Sohna Highway, before joining the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

It is expected that the highways will save commuters hours, ease traffic congestion on some of Delhi's busiest roadways, and reduce fuel usage.

As construction crews work to complete last-minute preparations before the inauguration, passengers from Delhi-NCR may soon be able to experience a permanent solution to the ongoing traffic congestion that has long hindered airport travel in the area.

