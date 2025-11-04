FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi Airport sees long queues as IndiGo flights delayed; airline issues advisory

IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday warned passengers of flight delays, asking them to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. Both flight departures and arrivals are affected, causing extended wait times for passengers on the ground and onboard. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 11:29 PM IST

Delhi Airport sees long queues as IndiGo flights delayed; airline issues advisory
IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday warned passengers of flight delays, asking them to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. Both flight departures and arrivals are affected, causing extended wait times for passengers on the ground and onboard. 

Why IndiGo flight operations disrupted in Delhi?

Due to severe air traffic congestion, the IndiGo airline issued an advisory, warning passengers of delays. In a post shared on X, IndiGo said, “Due to air traffic congestion in Delhi, flight operations are currently impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.”

IndiGo advised passengers to check its website or mobile app for the latest flight information. The airline assured travellers that its crew and ground teams are working to make their wait as comfortable as possible. “We are doing everything we can to help you get on your way soon. Thank you for your continued understanding,” the airline added.
 

Earlier, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Kochi was delayed by more than three hours on November 2, 2025,  after the aircraft developed a technical snag, the airline said. According to IndiGo, the issue was identified as a technical glitch, following which all passengers were deplaned as a precautionary safety measure. The aircraft was then taken to the bay for necessary checks. The airline stated that it ensured timely communication and updates to passengers during the delay and provided them with food. Another flight was subsequently arranged for the passengers.


IndiGo Q2 FY26 results

IndiGo's consolidated net loss for Q2 FY26 increased to Rs 2,582 crore, up from Rs 986.7 crore in the same quarter last year. The surge is mainly due to the currency movement impact. Excluding forex impact, the airline reported a net profit of Rs 104 crore, while revenue from operations increased 9.3% to Rs 18,555.3 crore due to higher passenger traffic and improved yields. Total income rose 10.4% to Rs 19,599.5 crore, and total expenses jumped 18.3% to Rs 22,081.2 crore.

