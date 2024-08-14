Delhi Airport's T1 terminal is ready days after old terminal collapsed, to be operational from...

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said the new T1 terminal will be operational from August 17, with IndiGo and SpiceJet set to shift a significant part of their domestic operations to the new terminal.

Operations at the old T1 were suspended in late June following a roof collapse incident.

The new terminal was developed as part of the phase 3A expansion project by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

”As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2,” DIAL said in a release.

The new T1 was inaugurated in March. Delhi airport has three terminals — T1, T2 and T3.

All passengers travelling on SpiceJet flights must enter through Entry Gate A, which is located on the ground floor, according to the press release from the GMR. IndiGo commuters will need to use Entry Gates 5 and 6 on the first floor of the new terminal to access the aircraft.

According to the statement, DIAL has placed signs at key locations, including on road markings, indicating direction to the departures for the convenience of IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers. All passenger arrivals will occur through dedicated Arrivals on the ground floor.

Additionally, DIAL will send out RAXA security to assist travellers and point them in the direction of SpiceJet and IndiGo departures. According to the release, passengers would need to exit the terminal via the same arrival route.

