Delhi Airport's T1 terminal is ready days after old terminal collapsed, to be operational from...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Revealed: Reason behind delay in ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat case

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Rahul Gandhi breaks silence, said…

Ratan Tata's company acquires 116 crore equity shares for Rs 1528 crore in...

Amitabh Bachchan becomes TV's highest paid host, his Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 salary is Rs 25 crore per...

Meet world’s heaviest man, who lost 542 kgs in just 180 days, surprising connection with Saudi Arabia King

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Revealed: Reason behind delay in ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat case

Revealed: Reason behind delay in ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat case

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Rahul Gandhi breaks silence, said…

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Rahul Gandhi breaks silence, said…

Ratan Tata's company acquires 116 crore equity shares for Rs 1528 crore in...

Ratan Tata's company acquires 116 crore equity shares for Rs 1528 crore in...

9 must-watch Hollywood revenge thrillers

9 must-watch Hollywood revenge thrillers

5 tips to fly kites safely on independence day 2024

5 tips to fly kites safely on independence day 2024

7 surprising health benefits of eating golgappa

7 surprising health benefits of eating golgappa

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

रक्षाबंधन की मांगी छुट्टी तो कटेगी 7 दिन की सैलरी, बॉस की बात से ऑफिस में मची सनसनी

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

ब्रिटेन के अमीर शख्स ने निकाली ऐसी नौकरी, ये छोटा सा काम करके मिलेगी करोड़ों की सैलरी...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

16 साल की बच्ची के सिर चढ़ा रील का खुमार, मोबाइल पकड़ने के चक्कर में छठे फ्लोर से गिरी और...

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destination for siblings getaway

Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destination for siblings getaway

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Stree 2 box office: Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer beats Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter; set for biggest opening of 2024

Stree 2 box office: Rajkummar, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer beats Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter; set for biggest opening of 2024

Abhishek Banerjee talks about Stree 2, Vedaa, outsiders not getting work in Bollywood: 'Agar aap mehnat...' | Exclusive

Abhishek Banerjee talks about Stree 2, Vedaa, outsiders not getting work in Bollywood: 'Agar aap mehnat...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut wants to get Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir to do work 'significant to society': What they are doing is...

Kangana Ranaut wants to get Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir to do work 'significant to society': What they are doing is...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Airport's T1 terminal is ready days after old terminal collapsed, to be operational from...

All passengers travelling on SpiceJet flights must enter through Entry Gate A, which is located on the ground floor, according to the press release from the GMR.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Delhi Airport's T1 terminal is ready days after old terminal collapsed, to be operational from...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said the new T1 terminal will be operational from August 17, with IndiGo and SpiceJet set to shift a significant part of their domestic operations to the new terminal.
    Operations at the old T1 were suspended in late June following a roof collapse incident.

    The new terminal was developed as part of the phase 3A expansion project by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

    ”As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2,” DIAL said in a release.
    The new T1 was inaugurated in March. Delhi airport has three terminals — T1, T2 and T3.

    All passengers travelling on SpiceJet flights must enter through Entry Gate A, which is located on the ground floor, according to the press release from the GMR. IndiGo commuters will need to use Entry Gates 5 and 6 on the first floor of the new terminal to access the aircraft.

    According to the statement, DIAL has placed signs at key locations, including on road markings, indicating direction to the departures for the convenience of IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers. All passenger arrivals will occur through dedicated Arrivals on the ground floor.
    Additionally, DIAL will send out RAXA security to assist travellers and point them in the direction of SpiceJet and IndiGo departures. According to the release, passengers would need to exit the terminal via the same arrival route.

    (With inuputs from agencies)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan becomes TV's highest paid host, his Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 salary is Rs 25 crore per...

    Amitabh Bachchan becomes TV's highest paid host, his Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 salary is Rs 25 crore per...

    Delhi Airport's T1 terminal is ready days after old terminal collapsed, to be operational from...

    Delhi Airport's T1 terminal is ready days after old terminal collapsed, to be operational from...

    Meet world’s heaviest man, who lost 542 kgs in just 180 days, surprising connection with Saudi Arabia King

    Meet world’s heaviest man, who lost 542 kgs in just 180 days, surprising connection with Saudi Arabia King

    Meet world's youngest female Chartered Accountant, Indian who secured AIR 1, her marks was...

    Meet world's youngest female Chartered Accountant, Indian who secured AIR 1, her marks was...

    'We all have to start over': Rhea Chakraborty launches new venture Chapter 2 with brother Showik Chakraborty

    'We all have to start over': Rhea Chakraborty launches new venture Chapter 2 with brother Showik Chakraborty

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

    Independence Day 2024: What is the old name of Red Fort?

    Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

    Meet star who was bigger than Vijay, Ajith, Dhanush; was left paralysed, quit films, built Rs 3300 crore business empire

    Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destination for siblings getaway

    Raksha bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destination for siblings getaway

    Who is Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend? British singer said to be vacationing with cricketer in Greece

    Who is Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend? British singer said to be vacationing with cricketer in Greece

    Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

    Independence Day 2024: 5 stunning Bollywood diva inspired tri-colour outfits

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement