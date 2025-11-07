Delhi airport operations hit after air traffic control faces severe glitch, over 100 flights delayed

Several major carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, released advisories acknowledging delays and assuring passengers of assistance.

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were hit on Friday morning after a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. According to reports, over 100 flights were delayed as the airport authorities and ATC teams worked to fix the issue. Delhi Airport as well as airlines issued advisories to passengers over their latest flight status.

A statement from Delhi Airport confirmed that ATC officials were coordinating closely with all stakeholders to resolve the glitch. “Passengers are advised to remain in touch with their airlines for real-time updates,” it said. Passengers were asked to stay in contact with their respective airlines for the latest flight information.

Airlines issue advisories

Several major carriers, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, released advisories acknowledging delays and assuring passengers of assistance.

Air India said that the technical issue at ATC was resulting in longer wait times and flight delays at Delhi Airport. “We regret the inconvenience caused by this unexpected disruption and appreciate your patience. Our ground and cabin staff are doing their best to assist affected passengers,” the airline stated.

SpiceJet also informed travelers that both departures and arrivals might be delayed and advised them to check real-time flight updates at spicejet.com/#status.

Similarly, IndiGo asked passengers to monitor their flight status through the airline’s website, noting, “We understand the inconvenience caused by extended wait times and sincerely thank our passengers for their cooperation.”