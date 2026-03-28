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Delhi Airport on High alert: IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam reports mid-air engine scare; 161 passengers safe after emergency landing

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was put on high alert, after an IndiGo flight coming from Visakhapatnam reported a suspected engine failure on Saturday. The flight, carrying 161 passengers, landed safely at around 11 am on the Ruway 28, and all passengers were evacuated safely.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 12:28 PM IST

Delhi Airport on High alert: IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam reports mid-air engine scare; 161 passengers safe after emergency landing
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Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was put on high alert, after an IndiGo flight coming from Visakhapatnam reported a suspected engine failure on Saturday. The flight, carrying 161 passengers, landed safely at around 11 am on the Ruway 28, and all passengers were evacuated safely. A 'Full Emergency' was declared at the airport's Runway 28 to ensure the safe landing of the aircraft. In accordance with SOPs, fire tenders and ambulances were stationed around the runway.

According to the Fire Department, an emergency call was received at 10:53 AM on Saturday. The team was kept on alert; however, the aircraft landed safely at 10:59 AM. “A flight made an emergency landing at Delhi Airport. According to the fire department, all are safe and no damage has been reported. The fire department received information about the emergency landing at 10:53 AM and immediately dispatched fire tenders. The flight landed safely," the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said in a statement.

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