Delhi: Air traffic controller fails drug test, removed from duty

An air traffic controller (ATC) at the Delhi Airport was recently removed from duty by India’s aviation regulator after the person tested positive for a psychoactive substance. The ATC, staff that manages incoming and outgoing flights, was penalised after failing the random drug test.

The ATC personnel who was posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been removed from his Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO) duty, sources said.

The person was subjected to a drug test under the rules for the testing of flight crew and ATCs for psychoactive substances. This rule was implemented in January 2022.

He returned a positive result for a psychoactive substance in a test report received on August 18. His organisation will now refer the employee to a de-addiction centre if the confirmatory test also comes positive.

These rules, that regulated the procedure for testing aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances under Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) were enforced back on January 31, 2022.

The rules direct random drug-testing needs to be carried out for at least 10 percent of flight crew members including pilots and air traffic controllers employed by airlines and air navigation service providers. Commercial aircraft operators, maintenance and repair organisations and air navigation service providers also fall under the scope of this drug testing.

