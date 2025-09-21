Delhi airport issues advisory after massive cyberattack hits Europe flights: 'Passengers are advised to...'
Earlier, Air India had issued a travel advisory due to the cyberattack. The advisory came as flights at major European airports -- including Brussels, London Heathrow, and Berlin -- faced delays and cancellations after a cyberattack targeted a single service provider responsible for check-ins.
The Delhi airport on Saturday issued an advisory for passengers after a cyberattack on a third-party service provider affecting check-in and boarding systems at several major airports across Europe. The advisory asked passengers to contact their airlines for the latest updates. "Due to cyberattacks impacting European airports, including London Heathrow, Europe-bound flights to and from Delhi Airport may experience some disruptions. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," the airport's advisory read.
Earlier, Air India had issued a travel advisory due to the massive cyberattack, warning passengers of potential delays in the check-in process. According to the airline's post, ground teams in London were working to minimise inconvenience. In an update posted on X, Air India said, "A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience. Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smooth experience."
The advisory came as flights at major European airports -- including Brussels, London Heathrow, and Berlin -- faced delays and cancellations after a cyberattack targeted a single service provider responsible for check-in and boarding systems. Brussels Airport confirmed that the attack late Friday night had forced automated systems to go offline, leaving only manual check-in and boarding possible. "There was a cyberattack on Friday night, 19 September, against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports, including Brussels Airport," the airport said in a statement. It added that the provider was "actively working on the issue." London's Heathrow Airport said Collins Aerospace, a global company that provides check-in and boarding systems to several airlines, was facing a technical issue linked to the disruption.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).