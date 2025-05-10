The Indira Gandhi International Airport has resumed normal operations with heightened security measures amid India-Pakistan tension.

As tension between India and Pakistan intensifies, Delhi Airport has issued a major update on its operations. The Indira Gandhi International Airport has resumed normal operations with heightened security measures. The airport issued a fresh travel advisory for passengers, warning flight schedules changes due to changing airspace conditions. The security checks could take longer due to increased security protocols.



According to the advisory, "Delhi Airport operations are normal at present. However, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures as per orders from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules might be impacted, and security checkpoint processing times could be longer."



The airport further advised passengers to "stay informed with updates from their airlines," "follow hand baggage and check-in luggage rules," and "arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checks." Additionally, passengers are encouraged to "cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth processing" and "check flight status via their airline or the official Delhi Airport website."



The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has earlier issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India, in the wake of India-Pakistan tension. This closure, effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025, will impact civil flight operations at these airports. The decision has been made due to operational reasons, and passengers and airlines are advised to plan accordingly.

The list of affected airports is extensive and includes major military and civilian airports such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, and Srinagar. Regional airports like Kangra (Gaggal), Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), and Shimla will also be closed. Additionally, strategic locations like Leh, Thoise, and Awantipur are among the airports that will be impacted. During this period, all civil flight operations will be suspended, and passengers are advised to check for updates on flight schedules and availability.



Meanwhile, multiple drones have been spotted at 26 locations along India's borders with Pakistan, from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south. These drones are suspected to be armed and pose a threat to both civilian and military targets. The sightings have raised concerns amid escalating tensions between the two countries.