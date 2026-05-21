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Delhi Airport Issues Ebola Virus Alert: Health Ministry warns passengers from 3 African nations, lists symptoms

In the advisory, the Union Health Ministry warned passengers who have travelled from countries reporting Ebola Disease, including DR Congo, Uganda & South Sudan.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 21, 2026, 01:18 PM IST

Delhi Airport Issues Ebola Virus Alert: Health Ministry warns passengers from 3 African nations, lists symptoms
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An advisory for passengers travelling from or through countries reporting Ebola disease has been issued by the Delhi Airport, citing a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) notice, on Thursday.  The development comes as the death toll for the virus surged to over 100 in Congo.

Delhi Airport alerts on Ebola Virus: What passengers should note

In the advisory, the  Union Health Ministry warned passengers who have travelled from countries reporting Ebola Disease, including DR Congo, Uganda & South Sudan. The ministry has cautioned them to take “immediate action” if they are experiencing any of the symptoms, including Fever, Weakness or Fatigue, Headache, Muscle Pain, Vomiting, unexplained bleeding, and Sore Throat. Any traveller developing the above symptoms within 21 days of arrival should immediately seek medical care and inform healthcare authorities about their travel history, said the advisory. The passengers need to cooperate for the health screening and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and the International Health Regulations (IHR).

The advisory was issued after the passengers who had “direct contact with blood or body fluids of a person suspected/confirmed to have Ebola Disease”.

Earlier, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava chaired a high-level review meeting with Health Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to assess preparedness and response measures regarding Ebola Virus Disease.WHO noted that a total of 528 suspected cases, including 132 deaths, have been reported due to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as of May 18. According to sources, the Union Health Ministry clarified that no case of Ebola Virus Disease has been detected in India so far. However, following the declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centre has proactively strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as an abundant precaution.

What is Ebola virus?

Ebola virus disease is a chronic and often fatal illness endemic to Congo's tropical forests. It spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people, contaminated materials, or those who have died from the disease, according to the Africa CDC. 

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