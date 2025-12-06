Delhi airport issues BIG update on IndiGo, says flight operations returning to..., urges passengers to check status before leaving home

The Delhi Airport advisory stated that flight operations are now "getting back to normalcy" and advised passengers to check the status before leaving home for their flight.

Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi issued a passenger advisory, assuring that Indigo flight operations are now "steadily resuming" after the airline fiasco that saw over 1,000 flights cancelled on Friday.

"We are glad to update that Indigo flight operations are now steadily resuming and getting back to normalcy following the brief disruption. Please check the status of your booking and flight before leaving from home," Delhi Airport said.

This comes after IndiGo cancelled all domestic flights till Friday midnight departing from Delhi Airport and acknowledged that it was the most severely affected day, with over 1,000 cancellations.

IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers categorically stated that things are expected to return to normal between December 10 and 15.

"December 5 was the most severely impacted day, with the number of cancellations well over 1000. I extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience it has caused to our customers. It will take some time to return to a full normal situation, which we do anticipate between 10-15 December," Elbers said in a video message.

As this happened, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held IndiGo's mismanagement regarding its crew, 's respect to the new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) regulations issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), responsible for the disruption of its operations, leading to severe delays and congestion at the major airports across the country.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said the events that have unfolded in major airports led the Civil Aviation Ministry to grant IndiGo a certain abeyance from FDTL norms to ensure normalcy and aid stranded passengers.

"From November 1, the DGCA came up with new FDTL (flight duty time limitation) regulations. The Ministry also initiated a continuous engagement process with the airlines for at least 6 months. Previously, there was no issue regarding the new FDTL norm. Other airlines, including Air India and Spice Jet, have adjusted. However, what has unfolded is due to mismanagement by IndiGo regarding its crew. We have given certain abeyance regarding FDTL norms to IndiGo to ensure normalcy," Naidu said.

IndiGo's dominant market share of almost 63 per cent has raised concerns about a monopoly. The recent cancellation has stranded thousands of passengers, sparking outrage in Parliament too. The centre has directed airlines to implement measures to resolve the disruptions and ensure passenger refunds.

The DGCA has attributed the disruptions to IndiGo's "misjudgment and gap in planning" in implementing new pilot duty-hour regulations.

IndiGo has been granted a one-time exemption from the DGCA's pilot night duty rules until February 10, 2026. This exemption allows IndiGo to bypass stricter flight duty and rest period norms, specifically those related to night duty between 0000 and 0650 hours and to night operations. The DGCA has also withdrawn the rule that restricted airlines from counting pilot leave as weekly rest.

The exemption is aimed at stabilising IndiGo's operations and reducing passenger disruptions caused by the airline's pilot staffing crunch. However, the Airlines' Pilots Association (ALPA) of India has criticised the decision, arguing that it sets a dangerous precedent and undermines established safety regulations.

