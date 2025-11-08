Delhi airport issues BIG update on flights status after system failure: Will you take off on time today?

The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) affecting Air Traffic Control (ATC) operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been resolved, and normal flight operations are resuming. Delhi Airport on Saturday announced that operations are returning to normal, and advised passengers to stay updated with their airlines for the latest flight information, according to ANI.

Delhi Airport on flight status: Latest Update after 800 flights disrupted

In an advisory, Delhi Airport said, “The technical issue which affected the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), that supports the Air Traffic Control flight planning process, is gradually improving. Airline operations at Delhi Airport are returning to normal, and all concerned authorities are working diligently to minimise any inconvenience caused. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for the latest flight update,” according to ANI.



IndiGo Airlines also issued an update sharing that things will get back to normal within the next few hours, adding that some flights might still be delayed. "Airport operator and ATC teams are working on priority to fully restore systems and stabilise operations. The situation is expected to be normalised over the next few hours. During this period, some departure and arrival timings may continue to be adjusted. Our teams are on-ground and actively assisting customers with updated schedules, onward connections, and real-time information to help make any unavoidable wait more manageable," IndiGo wrote on X.

"If you are flying today, we recommend keeping an eye on your latest flight status here http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT and allowing a little extra travel time to the airport. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. We are here to support you and ensure your journey remains as comfortable and seamless as possible," the airline added.



800 flights were delayed at Delhi Airport



On November 7, 2025, flight operations at Delhi Airport were severely affected due to a technical glitch in the AMSS, which supports ATC data, leading to delays across several airlines.IndiGo Airlines had earlier informed passengers that delays may continue across Delhi and a few other airports in the northern region until the system was fully restored.



Delhi Airport had also acknowledged the disruption and assured that the matter was being addressed on priority."We regret the disruption being experienced at IGIA due to a technical issue at ATC that is affecting flight operations. This matter is being addressed on priority with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders." Delhi Airport had posted on X.According to officials, 800 flights were delayed due to the AMSS technical issue.