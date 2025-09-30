Delhi Airport introduces E-Arrival Card facility for foreign travellers; here's what it means

The facility will be launched under the aegis of the Bureau of Immigration. Check more details E-Arrival Card below:

Foreign travellers arriving at Delhi Airport will get an E-Arrival Card facility from October 1. According to Delhi airport operator DIAL, the facility will ease the arrival process for travellers, improve efficiency, reduce queues, and support the airport's sustainability goals by cutting down paper usage. The facility will be launched under the aegis of the Bureau of Immigration.

What is an E-Arrival Card?

It is a system that will allow international passengers to fill out their arrival information online, replacing the manual paper-based cards. Travellers can fill out the form up to three days before their arrival. "The new system allows international passengers to fill out their arrival information online through a seamless digital platform, eliminating the need for manual paper-based cards at the airport," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said.

E-Arrival Card facility in other countries

Similar facilities are available at airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme

In June 2024, India's first "Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme" (FTI-TTP) was launched at Delhi airport for Indian nationals and OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders.