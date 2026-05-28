Delhi airport, IndiGo, SpiceJet airlines issue flight advisory as thunderstorms, rain disrupt travel in NCR region

Delhi Airport issued advisories as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Delhi-NCR, causing potential flight delays.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory on Thursday evening after heavy rain and thunderstorms disrupted weather conditions across the national capital region. The sudden shift in weather brought relief from the ongoing heatwave but also led to potential disruptions in flight schedules.

The airport authority stated that while teams are working closely with all stakeholders to maintain smooth operations, passengers may experience delays due to adverse weather conditions.

Airport advises passengers to check flight status

In its advisory, Delhi Airport urged travellers to stay updated with their respective airlines for real-time flight information. It also recommended that passengers consider using the Delhi Metro or other transport options to reach the airport in order to avoid delays caused by road congestion and poor visibility.

Officials emphasised that ground teams are actively managing operations to minimise inconvenience despite the challenging weather.

Airlines issue alerts for delays

Major airlines including IndiGo and SpiceJet also issued travel advisories warning passengers of possible delays and schedule changes.

Travel Advisory



Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.



We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 28, 2026

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 28, 2026

IndiGo stated that bad weather over Delhi had impacted flight schedules and advised passengers to regularly check flight updates through its website and mobile application. The airline assured that staff were assisting travellers at every stage to manage disruptions.

SpiceJet similarly informed passengers that both departures and arrivals at Delhi airport, along with connecting flights, could be affected due to adverse weather conditions.

Heavy rain brings relief after heatwave

The rainfall and thunderstorms that swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday brought much-needed relief after days of extreme heatwave conditions. Strong winds, lightning, and moderate to heavy showers led to a noticeable drop in temperatures across the region.

Residents experienced cooler conditions after mercury levels had previously touched uncomfortable highs, making outdoor movement difficult.

IMD had issued weather warnings

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued alerts for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and surrounding areas, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and isolated hail in several parts of north India.

The weather department had warned of strong winds and unstable atmospheric conditions, which eventually led to the disruptions witnessed across the capital region.