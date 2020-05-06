Delhi airport handles over 1,300 evacuation, cargo flights in 40 days of lockdown

The Delhi airport handled over 300 evacuation flights for approximately 30,000 passengers and around 1,000 cargo flights during the 40 days of lockdown from March 25 to May 4, its operator DIAL said on Wednesday.

Following the announcement of lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19, all commercial flight operations came to a halt at the Delhi Airport on March 25, 2020. However, during the lockdown, Delhi Airport was not shut even for a day, the Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

It remained functional 24x7 and till May 4, 2020 it handled around 1,000 cargo (scheduled and nonscheduled) and over 310 evacuation (arrival and departure) flight movements - both domestic and international, the DIAL said.

These flights were operated by 44 countries including the US, Britain, Germany, Japan, Norway, Poland, Russia, France, Afghanistan, Bangladesh etc to repatriate their stranded citizens from India, following permission from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Most number of evacuation flights were operated by Afghanistan which took back 3,900 citizens, followed by Japan, which carried its 3,300 citizens back. The Netherlands operated flights to carry back approximately 3,000 citizens.

Apart from these, about 2,555 passengers flew to San Francisco, over 2,500 to London, 1,700 to Indonesia and over 1,000 to Frankfurt.

During this period, German carrier Lufthansa operated its largest aircraft, Airbus 380, to fly back around 500 German nationals to Frankfurt.

In the last 40 days of lockdown, evacuation flights to 58 (16 domestic and 44 international) destinations operated out of Delhi Airport, it said.

Around 27,500 foreign nationals and 2,300 Indians were evacuated during this period.

During the 4-day period between March 25 to May 4, the airport handled the movement of over 12,600 metric tonnes of import and export cargo, including COVID-19 related medical essentials and fresh vegetables.

The airport handled around 3,000 MTs of export goods, of which major commodities were pharmaceuticals and perishable cargo, like fresh vegetables, including other non-essential commodities.

The total import goods handled by Delhi Airport was 5,100 MTs. The major commodities were medical cargo including other non-essential cargo.

On an average, Delhi airport has been handling around 30 cargo and evacuation flights every day.

Over 500 personnel from DIAL’s operations, cargo, housekeeping, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), apron control teams, in coordination with CISF, immigration, airlines, ground handling agencies, ATC, etc have been working round-the-clock to make it possible, the airport operator said.

The nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 and it came into effect from March 25. It was further extdend on April 14 till May 3 and then again till May 17.

In India, 49,391 people have been infected and 1,694 killed by coronavirus in India.