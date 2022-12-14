Delhi Airport gate entry time reduced to 5 minutes, check out details

Image for representation (Pixabay)

Recently, the Delhi airport has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Viral pictures and videos featured long queues with clueless passengers running around for security checks and luggage drop.

The chaos became a big buzz on social media sites where commuters shared their ordeal without mincing their words. The aviation ministry soon took cognizance of the situation and reviewed the situation. They rolled out measures to curb the problem and the results have been on expected lines.

A tweet by Delhi Airport’s official handle on Wednesday read, “Terminal 3 Update at 12:36 hours. Smooth transition of passengers can be seen at terminal entry gates with an average waiting time 0-5 minutes.”

The handle also tweeted the timings at each gates, which seems much better than before.

Delhi Airport, some months ago, was adjudged one of the best airports in the country in terms of passanger convenience, so the on-ground chaos came as a rude shock for the travellers. Now with better timings at the entry gates, it might reclaim its status.

As per PTI, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has prepared a pool of more than 100 personnel to man additional security counters expected to be handed over to it for easing the ongoing congestion at large airports of Delhi and Mumbai.

The central paramilitary, designated as the national aviation security force, has informed airport operators, airlines and the Union civil aviation ministry about the latest decision.

