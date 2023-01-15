Delhi Airport expansion: Upgraded 1.69 lakh sq mtr IGI Terminal 1 to have 13 entry gates, know key features

Delhi IGI Airport Terminal 1 | File Photo

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi is undergoing massive overhaul to ease passenger and flight congestion and be future ready for rising air travel demand. One of its flagship projects under the Delhi Airport expansion is the existing terminal T1 upgrade.

Work on the integrated T1 is ongoing under the Phase 3A of the Delhi Airport expansion project. New upgraded 8,000 sq mtr arrival facility equipped with four additional baggage carousels opened in 2022. For passengers the new arrival facility has modern toilets, extra space between baggage belts, lavish ceremonial VIP lounge, state-of-the-art meet and greet gallery, modern food court and ample parking space.

What will change in the upgraded T1?

Terminal 1D and 1C will be expanded and merged into Terminal 1.

The departure and arrival will be under one roof in the integrated Terminal 1.

The area of Terminal 1 will increase from the existing 60,000 sq mtr to 169,000 sq mtr.

From the current 8 entry gates, it will have 13 entry gates.

Baggage facility will be expanded from four to nine baggage carousels.

The size and number of arrival baggage belts will be expanded. From eight belts of 52 metres each, the new T1 will have 10 belts of 70 metres each.

Smart Apron to be built wherein the aircraft parking stands will be increased from the current 55 to 82.

The new T1 will have a new area for retail space and eateries.

Work on the complete integrated T1 is expected to be complete by the end of 2023 or early next year, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar was quoted as saying by Times of India in March last year. The new T1 will handle mostly the domestic flights of budget airlines. All Indigo domestic flights would be moved to the upgraded Terminal 1, DIAL CEO had informed.

Once complete, the capacity of the upgraded T1 will double from 20 million or 2 crore to 40 million or 4 crore annually, Hindustan Times reported. There is a possibility that the new T1 may handle all of IndiGo’s domestic and international operations. Indigo is keen on a dedicated terminal. T1 may be able to handle the mega carriers needs with certain tweaks, airport insiders were quoted by TOI as saying.

Apart from the integrated Terminal 1, a fourth runway is also being readied at the Delhi Airport, which will be a record for the country. Delhi airport is also getting dual elevated eastern cross taxiways to reduce taxing time for aircrafts.

