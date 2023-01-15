Delhi Airport expansion: Upgraded 1.69 lakh sq mtr IGI Terminal 1 to have 13 entry gates, know key features

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi is undergoing massive overhaul to ease passenger and flight congestion and be future ready for rising air travel demand. One of its flagship projects under the Delhi Airport expansion is the existing terminal T1 upgrade.
Work on the integrated T1 is ongoing under the Phase 3A of the Delhi Airport expansion project. New upgraded 8,000 sq mtr arrival facility equipped with four additional baggage carousels opened in 2022. For passengers the new arrival facility has modern toilets, extra space between baggage belts, lavish ceremonial VIP lounge, state-of-the-art meet and greet gallery, modern food court and ample parking space.
What will change in the upgraded T1?
Work on the complete integrated T1 is expected to be complete by the end of 2023 or early next year, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar was quoted as saying by Times of India in March last year. The new T1 will handle mostly the domestic flights of budget airlines. All Indigo domestic flights would be moved to the upgraded Terminal 1, DIAL CEO had informed.
Once complete, the capacity of the upgraded T1 will double from 20 million or 2 crore to 40 million or 4 crore annually, Hindustan Times reported. There is a possibility that the new T1 may handle all of IndiGo’s domestic and international operations. Indigo is keen on a dedicated terminal. T1 may be able to handle the mega carriers needs with certain tweaks, airport insiders were quoted by TOI as saying.
Apart from the integrated Terminal 1, a fourth runway is also being readied at the Delhi Airport, which will be a record for the country. Delhi airport is also getting dual elevated eastern cross taxiways to reduce taxing time for aircrafts.
