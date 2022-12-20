Delhi air traffic congested due to dense fog, flight operations affected: SpiceJet

SpiceJet

This morning marks the second day in a row that thick to extremely dense fog has blanketed Delhi and the rest of the Indo-Gangetic plains. Visibility in the nation's capital has dropped to 25 metres due to the fog, causing delays and problems for drivers.

SpiceJet said that departures and arrivals at Delhi Aiport might be impacted by Tuesday's heavy fog and severe weather, which caused major air traffic delays.

The low-cost airline took to Twitter to announce, " “We are facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

However, the airport in Delhi is still functioning normally. The city airport has yet to complete the reduced visibility procedures. Delhi Airport took to Twitter to remind travellers that they should contact their airline directly for the latest flight updates.

CPRO Northern Railway reports that 11 trains have been delayed due to dense fog in the area.

Very thick fog is defined as visibility of 0 to 50 metres, dense fog as 51 to 200 metres, moderate fog as 201 to 500 metres, and shallow fog as 501 to 1,000 metres, as stated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Satellite imagery revealed a dense blanket of fog across the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. At the Palam airport, visibility was reduced to 25 metres, while at the Safdarjung airport, visibility plummeted to 50 metres, according to a Met officer.

According to the forecaster, those with asthma bronchitis may experience wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath if they are exposed to fog for extended periods of time. The eyes may get irritated or infected as a result.