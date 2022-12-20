Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi air traffic congested due to dense fog, flight operations affected: SpiceJet

Despite the severe fog, airport operations in Delhi have not been affected.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:13 PM IST

Delhi air traffic congested due to dense fog, flight operations affected: SpiceJet
SpiceJet

This morning marks the second day in a row that thick to extremely dense fog has blanketed Delhi and the rest of the Indo-Gangetic plains. Visibility in the nation's capital has dropped to 25 metres due to the fog, causing delays and problems for drivers.

SpiceJet said that departures and arrivals at Delhi Aiport might be impacted by Tuesday's heavy fog and severe weather, which caused major air traffic delays.

The low-cost airline took to Twitter to announce, " “We are facing massive ATC congestion in Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

However, the airport in Delhi is still functioning normally. The city airport has yet to complete the reduced visibility procedures. Delhi Airport took to Twitter to remind travellers that they should contact their airline directly for the latest flight updates.

CPRO Northern Railway reports that 11 trains have been delayed due to dense fog in the area.

Very thick fog is defined as visibility of 0 to 50 metres, dense fog as 51 to 200 metres, moderate fog as 201 to 500 metres, and shallow fog as 501 to 1,000 metres, as stated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also, READ: Driving through fog? Simple tips to stay safe and prevent foggy windscreen

Satellite imagery revealed a dense blanket of fog across the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. At the Palam airport, visibility was reduced to 25 metres, while at the Safdarjung airport, visibility plummeted to 50 metres, according to a Met officer.

According to the forecaster, those with asthma bronchitis may experience wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath if they are exposed to fog for extended periods of time. The eyes may get irritated or infected as a result.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 549 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.