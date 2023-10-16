Delhi air to worsen as paddy harvesting season peaks, parali burning rages

As the paddy harvest season fast approaches, the air quality of Delhi will worsen. Read here to know how the paddy harvest affects the national capital's air pollution.

Blue skies, clear air and a soothing outdoor experience are all set to vanish for Delhiites as the major North Indian states are reporting a significant number of crop residue burning exercises by the farmers. This is slowly and gradually resulting in increasing pollution in the national capital region here.

As per reports, as the paddy harvesting season approaches, there is a significant spike in the burning of crop residue across the major rice-producing states, spiking the air pollution in Delhi and other states. This is despite hundreds of lofty promises and assurances by the state & Delhi government that a due pro haute had been set in place to take care of such incidents.

The air pollution menace in Delhi has been a long-standing issue, with very little actually being done on the ground to contain it. The fight over pollution mostly turns into a political slugfest between the centre and Delhi governments, deflecting people from the core issue at hand.

Over the past few years, we have seen how the Arvind Kejriwal government and the governments of Punjab, Haryana, UP and also the centre have been up against each other over the pollution in Delhi, often accusing each other of creating the mess.

This political mudslinging and catfight have played a major role in agencies sidestepping their responsibilities to ensure effective measures for cleaner air. Just last week, Kejriwal patted himself on the back for the “cleanest” air Delhi had been witnessing this year. But the jubilation didn’t last long and on Thursday, Delhi’s air quality dropped to “poor” levels.

With the paddy harvesting season still to peak and Diwali around the corner, experts say the condition will further deteriorate.

So, as the experts warn of tough days ahead and predict further pollution in already-poor air, whether the governments in Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi will chalk out a plan together to combat it or will the catfight continues, only the time will tell.

For now, be prepared to deal with the problem by taking effective measures such as staying indoors, going for a walk or jogging early in the day and ensuring your children are well protected with air purifiers and masks at all time when the air quality slides further to alarming levels.