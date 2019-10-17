Headlines

Delhi air quality plunges to very poor, likely to worsen further

Major pollutant Particulate Matter (PM 2.5) was recorded at 270.86 on Thursday morning.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 10:39 AM IST

The air quality in Delhi continues to worsen and has entered the 'very poor' category with pollutant level at 391 at Inner Circle, Connaught Place.

Major pollutant Particulate Matter (PM 2.5) was recorded at 270.86 on Thursday morning while near Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and India Gate, the PM level was recorded at 2.5 at 177 and PM 10 at 122 (unhealthy) respectively.

On Wednesday also, air quality in Delhi remained in poor category after major pollutants PM level was recorded 2.5 at 232 and PM 10 at 233, both in 'poor' category, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

Meanwhile, in nearby areas, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, people woke up to a thick blanket of smog covering the region as the AQI plunged to the "very poor" category.

One of the main reasons behind worsening air quality is the stubble burning in the nearby states of Punjab and Haryana.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

