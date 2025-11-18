Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waved Indian flag, carried tricolour on his shoulder at his concert, reveals REAL reason behind it: 'My heart has no..'
Vikram Bhatt is in BIG trouble, booked in Rs 30 crore fraud case by..., filmmaker reacts to FIR lodged on him: 'Rajasthan police is being misled'
Delhi air quality nears AQI 600, GRAP-4 implemented in National Capital Region; know restrictions under each GRAP stage
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt spits in BB house out of anger, her mother gives major reality check about..., thanks Gaurav Khanna for...
Saudi Arabia Tragedy: Indian man loses 18 relatives despite plea for them to avoid traveling together
US President Donald Trump to finalise F-35 Fighter Jet deal with Saudi Crown Prince Salman
Gold, silver prices today, November 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
'Ranbir Kapoor has no...': Ramayana's Vishwamitra Ajinkya Deo on success mantra of Rishi Kapoor's superstar son, admits he 'made me feel so...'
Good News for Uttar Pradesh Residents: CM Yogi government to spend Rs 7.97 crore for revamping roads linking historical, religious sites in THESE cities; Check details here
PM Modi hits out at Congress party: 'They provided shelter to...'
INDIA
Delhi-NCR’s pollution has reached hazardous levels, triggering GRAP Stage 4. With AQI around 600, strict curbs include bans on truck entry, construction halts, vehicle restrictions, and partial work-from-home. Know each level's restrictions here.
Air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have surged to alarming highs, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 600 mark in several areas. Cities including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are witnessing severely toxic air, posing serious health risks to residents. In response to the worsening situation, authorities have activated GRAP Stage 4, the highest level of emergency pollution-control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan.
The GRAP framework outlines four escalating levels of restrictions depending on the severity of air quality. Here’s a breakdown of what each stage entails:
The first tier of GRAP focuses on curbing emissions from basic, everyday sources. This phase typically includes:
As pollution levels worsen, Stage 2 introduces stricter rules aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and controlling dust:
When air quality reaches the 'Severe' category, Stage 3 measures come into force. This includes:
With Delhi’s pollution entering the emergency zone, Stage 4 protocols have now been enforced. These include some of the most stringent measures:
As Delhi-NCR battles one of its worst pollution phases in months, these layered GRAP guidelines aim to slow the rise in toxic air levels. Authorities continue to urge residents to limit outdoor exposure and take necessary precautions to protect their health.