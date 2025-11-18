FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi air quality nears AQI 600, GRAP-4 implemented in National Capital Region; know restrictions under each GRAP stage

INDIA

Delhi air quality nears AQI 600, GRAP-4 implemented in National Capital Region; know restrictions under each GRAP stage

Delhi-NCR’s pollution has reached hazardous levels, triggering GRAP Stage 4. With AQI around 600, strict curbs include bans on truck entry, construction halts, vehicle restrictions, and partial work-from-home. Know each level's restrictions here.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 07:50 AM IST

Air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have surged to alarming highs, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the 600 mark in several areas. Cities including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are witnessing severely toxic air, posing serious health risks to residents. In response to the worsening situation, authorities have activated GRAP Stage 4, the highest level of emergency pollution-control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan.

The GRAP framework outlines four escalating levels of restrictions depending on the severity of air quality. Here’s a breakdown of what each stage entails:

Restrictions Under GRAP Stage 1

The first tier of GRAP focuses on curbing emissions from basic, everyday sources. This phase typically includes:

  • A ban on coal use in small eateries, dhabas, and restaurants
  • Prohibition on open burning of waste
  • Additional preventive steps by authorities to cut pollution from various local sources

What GRAP Stage 2 Restricts

As pollution levels worsen, Stage 2 introduces stricter rules aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and controlling dust:

  • A complete ban on diesel generator sets (except for essential services)
  • Increased parking charges to discourage private vehicle usage
  • Sprinkling of water and deployment of anti-smog teams to suppress roadside dust
  • Potential restrictions on BS-IV diesel vehicles entering the NCR

Rules Implemented Under GRAP Stage 3

When air quality reaches the 'Severe' category, Stage 3 measures come into force. This includes:

  • A stop on non-essential construction activities such as excavation, piling, and demolition
  • A complete ban on BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR
  • Stricter monitoring of stone crushers, mining sites, and heavy diesel-powered machinery
  • Possible closure of schools up to Class 5 to safeguard young children from hazardous air
  • Penalties and legal action for violating these norms

GRAP Stage 4: The Toughest Restrictions Now Active

With Delhi’s pollution entering the emergency zone, Stage 4 protocols have now been enforced. These include some of the most stringent measures:

  • A ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities or operating on cleaner fuels like CNG, LNG, BS-VI diesel, or electricity
  • Suspension of construction activity at public and government project sites
  • Prohibition on non-essential commercial vehicles from outside Delhi, except CNG and BS-VI diesel vehicles
  • A directive allowing or mandating 50% work-from-home for employees in both government and private offices
  • All restrictions under GRAP Stages 1, 2, and 3 remain simultaneously applicable

As Delhi-NCR battles one of its worst pollution phases in months, these layered GRAP guidelines aim to slow the rise in toxic air levels. Authorities continue to urge residents to limit outdoor exposure and take necessary precautions to protect their health.

