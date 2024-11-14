A dense layer of smog enveloped the national capital as the pollution levels continued to rise.

The air quality in the National Capital has again been reported as 'severe' on Thursday with AQI in several areas.

A dense layer of smog enveloped the national capital as the pollution levels continued to rise. The AQI level in Delhi at 8 a.m. was 428, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Bhayender, a local said that the daily activities were being affected due to the increased pollution. Speaking to ANI, he said "The pollution has increased. We are facing breathing problems and irritation in the eyes. Earlier we used to go for running, but we are not even able to do that now."

A school student Raunak said that he had been coughing continuously due to the excessive pollution around. "I go for running daily. However these days with the increase in pollution, I have been coughing continuously which could also affect my lungs. If there is a controlled use of pollution and more of CNG based vehicles, the problem could be solved. However there is no cooperation by the people," Raunak said.

Prateek, another local said that the visibility had reduced, and people had started feeling suffocated. "The pollution level has increased a lot. The visibility on the roads have reduced, there is barely any visibility, our eyes burn and we have started feeling suffocated. The government needs to do something on this," Prateek said.

AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded as 470, 469 at Anand Vihar, 417 at ITO and 451 at Rohini. Meanwhile, on November 13, the Central government, in consultation with the CPCB exempted certain categories of industrial plants from the provisions applicable under Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The exempted industries and sectors listed in the notification include assembly of air coolers, repairing and servicing, assembly of bicycles, and other non-motorizing vehicles, bio-fertilizers, cotton, woollen and hosiers making, surgical and medical products assembling and many others.

According to the notification, the sub-sections from which the sectors have been exempted are, "All industrial plants having pollution index score up to 20 as listed in the Schedule to this notification, subject to condition that such plant shall inform in writing to the State Pollution Control Boards or the Pollution Control Committees," read the notification issued by the Central government.

"All industrial plants which have obtained prior environmental clearance as per the notification of the Government of India in the erstwhile Ministry of Environment and Forests number S.O. 1533(E), dated the 14th September, 2006 issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (29 of 1986), in respect of previous consent to establish such plant," the notification added.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

