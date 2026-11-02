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Delhi air quality deteriorates before Diwali, AQI hits 349, anti-pollution curbs enforced

The dip in air quality wiped out the short-lived improvement brought by rain and strong winds last week, with pollution rising again just days ahead of Diwali.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 08:07 AM IST

Delhi air quality deteriorates before Diwali, AQI hits 349, anti-pollution curbs enforced
Delhi air quality deteriorates before Diwali
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Delhi’s air quality worsened further on Monday, with the AQI at ITO climbing to 349, in the ‘very poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This comes a day after Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 261 on Sunday, also in the ‘poor’ category — a sharp deterioration from Saturday’s 117, which was ‘moderate’.

The dip in air quality wiped out the short-lived improvement brought by rain and strong winds last week, with pollution rising again just days ahead of Diwali.

Delhi hits worst air quality since April 17

On Monday morning, the AQI at ITO stood at 349, placing it in the ‘very poor’ bracket. Under CPCB norms, an AQI between 301 and 400 is categorised as 'very poor', while 201 to 300 is considered 'poor'.

As per CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin on Sunday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was 261. The levels kept rising through the evening — 272 at 6 pm, 287 by 10 pm and 290 by 11 pm.

It was the highest average since April 17, when Delhi logged 263. The figure also showed a sharp reversal from Friday, when rain and strong winds had brought the AQI down to 60, in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

Will Delhi see further dip in air quality?

Delhi’s air quality is expected to remain ‘poor’ on Monday and Tuesday and could worsen to ‘very poor’ by Wednesday, the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) forecast.

For the next six days, the outlook indicates air quality will likely stay between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories.

Meanwhile, stubble burning’s contribution to Delhi’s pollution rose to 18.57 per cent on Sunday, up from 5.33 per cent on Saturday, data from the Decision Support System for air quality management in Delhi showed.

Why is pollution increasing?

Weather conditions have also turned adverse for dispersal of pollutants. Low temperatures, slow winds and fog lead to pollutants getting trapped closer to the ground, further deteriorating air quality.

Delhi logged a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.9 degrees below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya, calm winds and northwesterly flow were letting emissions stay trapped in the atmosphere for longer periods.

Anti-pollution curbs enforced in Delhi

Delhi’s winter action plan to curb pollution came into effect on November 1. Under the plan, non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards are prohibited from entering the capital, and demolition and outdoor construction that generates dust has been stopped.

Government and private offices have also been told to operate at 50% physical attendance, with remaining employees working from home, barring essential services. 

Office timings have also been staggered to cut peak-hour traffic. While Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices are operating between 8:30 am and 5 pm, Delhi government offices are running from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

To discourage private vehicle use, parking charges at authorised municipal parking sites have also been doubled. The step is intended to encourage people to switch to public transport.

Authorities have urged residents, particularly children, senior citizens and those with respiratory conditions, to limit prolonged outdoor exposure during high pollution periods.

The restrictions are aimed at checking pollution as the capital enters the peak winter pollution season.

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