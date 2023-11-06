Delhi air pollution: When will Delhi NCR’s AQI improve? Know reason behind worsening air quality

Delhi NCR is battling an extreme wave of pollution and worsening air quality, due to which the Delhi government has decided to implement GRAP 4 in the capital.

Delhi is currently surrounded by a thick layer of smog as the air pollution levels in the national capitals are on an all-time high. Delhi NCR is seeing an exceptionally high Air Quality Index (AQI), due to which the state government has implemented GRAP 4 in the city.

Parts of Delhi have been recording the AQI over 900 as the average air quality in the national capital region (NCR) remains above 420 throughout the day, putting it in the ‘severe’ to ‘hazardous’ category. Last year in October, the AQI in Delhi NCR was significantly lower.

While the air quality of Delhi and nearby states such as Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh remains in the poor category every year, the AQI is exceptionally high this year with people asking one question – when will the air quality of Delhi NCR improve?

When will Delhi NCR air quality improve?

According to past trends and stubble-burning patterns, it is expected that parts of Delhi NCR will continue to see an AQI above 350 for the next 10 days. AQI in the national capital is expected to be at an all-time high till November 15, as per experts.

Due to the winter season, the cold temperature leads to the trapping of a layer of hot air near the ground, which traps pollutants and dust particles, creating a thick haze across the city. Further, the lack of rain has prevented air pollution from clearing up this season.

Stubble burning and farm fires are also major reasons behind the worsening AQI in Delhi NCR. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), stubble burning may account for over 35% of the total pollutants in Delhi.

It is expected that the air quality will improve marginally every day after November 15. However, the stubble-burning season is expected to last longer this year due to the delayed festive season.

