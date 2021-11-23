Delhi air pollution: Strong winds bring down AQI, ban on construction activities lifted

As Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 303, down from 499 nearly a week ago, when a thick haze hung over the city, the Delhi government lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a high-level meeting with senior government officials on Monday to chalk out plans to curb the air pollution in the city. "Air quality is slowly improving," Gopal Rai said, adding, "labourers were facing difficulties, and that is why we have decided to resume construction activities."

Rai also said the government will take a call on the reopening of schools, work from home for government staff on November 24. "We will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi," he said.

The Delhi government on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

However, the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the ninth consecutive day on Monday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index has dipped again from 347 on Sunday to 352 today.

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 188 in the 'very poor' and 301 in the 'poor' category, respectively.

