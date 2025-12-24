Delhi Pollution: Restrictions under GRAP-4 lifted in national capital as air quality improves

Actions under stage I, II and III of the extant GRAP will remain invoked.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas has decided to revoke the restrictions under GRAP Stage IV ('severe+' Air quality>450) with immediate effect. Actions under stage I, II and III of the extant GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented as per the modified GRAP dated 21.11.2025