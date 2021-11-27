Delhi air pollution: Only CNG and electric vehicles allowed entry from today

With air quality showing no visible improvement, only CNG-run and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into Delhi from today. All petrol and diesel-run transportation will remain banned till December 3. The decision in this regard was taken on Wednesday.

Entry of trucks and other vehicles, except for those involved in essential services, from outside Delhi has already been stopped from November 18 to tackle the air pollution crisis. Although the order will affect the movement of commercial vehicles, it remains to be seen if private vehicles are also included under its ambit.

The move is part of a series of steps taken in the past few days to improve the deteriorating condition of Delhi's air quality. Air pollution has been a long-term problem for Delhi. On the other hand, after a short closure, Delhi schools and other educational institutes have been allowed to reopen from November 29.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also said that all government offices will open from November 29 in Delhi. The Environment Minister has advised the staff to use public transport. Special buses will be deployed for them, he said. In another effort to control air pollution, the Supreme Court has reimposed a ban on construction activities in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the air quality in parts of Delhi deteriorated to a 'hazardous' level on Saturday with AQI at 556. The overall AQI in Delhi, however, stands at 386 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.