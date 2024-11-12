Some of the areas worst affected by air pollution included Wazirpur (AQI at 421), Jahangirpuri (419) and Anand Vihar (403), where the air quality dropped to ‘severe’ levels.

A dense layer of smog has engulfed Delhi with no signs of relief as weather experts predict air quality to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next few days. The residents woke up to toxic air as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352 on Tuesday morning according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Some of the areas worst affected by air pollution included Wazirpur (AQI at 421), Jahangirpuri (419) and Anand Vihar (403), where the air quality dropped to ‘severe’ levels. The regions of the national capital like Ashok Vihar (392), Vivek Vihar (385), Burari(374), Bawana (392), Pusa (362), Dwarka (355), and Shadipur (362) among others have recorded ‘very poor’ air quality as per reports. The AQI in Lodhi Road remained in ‘poor’ category at 235.

For the unversed, the AQI between 0-50 is taken as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’, and 401-500 as ‘severe’.

In many parts of Delhi, roads, bridges, buildings, offices, and flyovers, were hardly visible as they were covered by a thick layer of smog. The city has been witnessing a very high level of air pollution for the past few weeks, primarily due to stubble burning in neighbouring states, Diwali fireworks, and low wind speed.

As Delhi pollution is on the rise, doctors have warned citizens to stay indoors as much as possible. They also reported that even people with no history of respiratory diseases have begun to face breathing issues due to poor air quality. Apollo Hospital's Dr Nikhil Modi suggested the government close the schools for children as they remain vulnerable, as reported by ANI.

Along with toxic air, Delhi is grappling with pollution in waterways as toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj.