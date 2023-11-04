Headlines

Delhi Air Pollution: Marginal dip in levels as wind speed improves, health concern rises

Pollution levels in Delhi and its surrounding areas dipped marginally overnight due to a relatively better wind speed, though the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 was still over 80 times the healthy limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

PTI

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Pollution levels in Delhi and its surrounding areas dipped marginally overnight due to a relatively better wind speed, though the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 was still over 80 times the healthy limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A thick toxic haze lingered over the city for the fifth consecutive day, with doctors expressing concerns that air pollution is causing an increase in respiratory and eye problems among children and the elderly.

The concentration of PM2.5, fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system and triggering health problems, exceeded the government-prescribed safe limit of 60 microgrammes per cubic metre by seven to eight times at multiple locations throughout Delhi-NCR. It was 80 to 100 times the healthy limit of 5 microgrammes per cubic metre set by the WHO.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR declined over the past week due to a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board shows that Delhi's air quality index increased by over 200 points between October 27 and November 3, culminating in a descent into the "severe plus" category (above 450) on Friday. However, the 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, marginally improved from 468 on Friday to 415 on Saturday. Friday's 24-hour average AQI was the worst since the previous high of 471 recorded on November 12, 2021.

The air quality in neighbouring Ghaziabad (394), Gurugram (404), Noida (408), Greater Noida (490) and Faridabad (438) also reported hazardous air quality. Delhi's air quality ranks among the worst in the world's capital cities.

A report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) in August said that air pollution is shortening lives by almost 12 years in Delhi. The hazardous pollution levels compelled many to forgo their morning walks, sports, and other outdoor activities. Parents are a worried lot as health experts say children breathe faster, taking in more pollutants.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with emissions from vehicles, paddy straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter every year.

According to an analysis conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the capital experienced peak pollution from November 1 to November 15 when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increased.

