Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 4 imposed, ban on vehicles registered outside of Delhi; AQI turns ‘severe plus’

GRAP has imposed severe limitations including an immediate prohibition on the entry of diesel-powered light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside of Delhi.

Delhi pollution: Stringent curbs, including a ban on entry of polluting trucks, came into effect in Delhi on Sunday as its air quality entered the 'severe plus' category again due to unfavourable wind conditions and a sharp rise in farm fires across north India.

The Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) was activated on Sunday by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), imposing severe diesel-related limitations. These included an immediate prohibition on the entry of diesel-powered light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside of Delhi and those that did not meet BS-6 emission standards into the Capital.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

In addition to stages 1, 2, and 3, the CAQM, a statutory organization tasked with creating plans to mitigate pollution in the area, used Grap stage 4 to regulate Delhi's declining air quality, which had been in the "severe" category for four days running.

In addition to prohibiting trucks transporting non-essential items from entering Delhi, stage 4 restrictions also forbid diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles from operating in the city.

Since November 2, when Grap stage 3 went into effect, the CAQM has prohibited all BS-3 and diesel private vehicles.

The Delhi Transport Department issued a notification on Sunday evening saying it was implementing GRAP stage 4 under section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998.

“There will be no entry for truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/CNG or electric trucks). There will also be no entry for LCVs registered outside Delhi, other than EVs/CNG/ BS-VI diesel, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services. There is further a ban on plying of Delhi- registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services,” the order read.