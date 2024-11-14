There will be a strict ban on construction and demolition activities, road construction, including paving of sidewalks, restriction on boring and drilling work, etc

Delhi Air Pollution: The Sub-Committee on GRAP has imposed stage III of revised GRAP in the entire Delhi NCR from 8 AM, 15th November 2024, Friday. There will be a strict ban on construction and demolition activities, road construction, including paving of sidewalks, restriction on boring and drilling work, etc

Strict ban on construction and demolition activities

⁠road construction, including paving of sidewalks

⁠restriction on boring and drilling work

⁠laying of sewer line, drainage work etc

⁠loading and unloading of construction material

⁠movement of vehicles on unpaved roads

The GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) has 4 stages — stage I when AQI ranges between 201 and 300, stage II when AQI is 301-400, stage III when AQI is 401-450 and stage IV when AQI is 450-500